HOUSTON – In celebration of National Dog Day, Whataburger launched a new pet set on its online shop.

The pet set includes an orange and white food and water bowl, Whataburger collar and matching leash.

Item designs feature the Whataburger logo, dogbones, and paw prints.

Whataburger has launched a pet collection and is selling a pet set with a collar, a leash and two bowls. (Whataburger)

The set comes in sizes small/medium and medium/large.

It is available for online purchase for $29.99 through the Whatastore.