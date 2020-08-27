President Donald Trump says he’ll visit Texas to survey damage

President Donald Trump is planning to visit Texas this weekend in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

“We’ll probably be going Saturday or Sunday and we’ll be heading to Texas and Louisiana and maybe an additional stop,” Trump said Thursday afternoon during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Trump said he was prepared to postpone his speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention due to the hurricane, but “we got a little bit lucky.”

“It was very big, it was very powerful, but it passed quickly and so everything’s on schedule,” Trump said of the storm.

Around the same time Trump spoke, state leaders were holding a news conference in Orange, voicing a similar sentiment. Gov. Greg Abbott said the state “dodged a bullet” with the hurricane, which made landfall early Thursday morning in southwest Louisiana but was quickly downgraded from a Category 4 storm. — Patrick Svitek