Some Houston-area residents to experience periodic power outages due to Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON – Texans, along with Houston-area residents, should expect periodic power outages due to Hurricane Laura’s impact.

Entergy announced the outages to its Texas customers Thursday after its transmission system suffered extensive damage from the hurricane. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) directed Entergy to take this action as a last in order to prevent a prolonged power outage, which could severely impact the reliability of the power grid, according to Entergy.

It is unclear how long the power outages will last, but MISO is directing the energy company to stop the periodic outages as soon as the power shortfall no longer threatens the integrity of the rest of the electrical power system, according to a press release.

Entergy is also asking its customers in the western area of north Houston to reduce their electricity usage as directed by MISO.

Here are some suggested ways Entergy customers can reduce their electricity usage: