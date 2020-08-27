Some Houston-area residents to experience periodic power outages due to Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON – Texans, along with Houston-area residents, should expect periodic power outages due to Hurricane Laura’s impact.
Entergy announced the outages to its Texas customers Thursday after its transmission system suffered extensive damage from the hurricane. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) directed Entergy to take this action as a last in order to prevent a prolonged power outage, which could severely impact the reliability of the power grid, according to Entergy.
It is unclear how long the power outages will last, but MISO is directing the energy company to stop the periodic outages as soon as the power shortfall no longer threatens the integrity of the rest of the electrical power system, according to a press release.
Entergy is also asking its customers in the western area of north Houston to reduce their electricity usage as directed by MISO.
Here are some suggested ways Entergy customers can reduce their electricity usage:
- Raise the central air conditioner thermostat to 78 degrees. Window units should be adjusted accordingly
- Use energy-efficient electric ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air and help occupants feel cooler
- Close window blinds, drapes and curtains to reduce warming in the home from direct sunlight
- Check the air conditioner filter to be sure it is clean
- Delay laundering clothes, washing dishes, bathing, etc. until later in the evening or early morning. These activities produce moisture and increase humidity in the house, making the air conditioner work harder
- Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting, and resist the temptation to open the oven door while baking
- Do not allow cooled air to escape from the home. Check caulking around doors and windows. Close the fireplace damper. Fill holes and gaps where wiring and pipes enter the house
- Make sure your clothes dryer and attic are vented properly