Louisiana girl killed by tree is first reported US death from Hurricane Laura, now a Category 1 hurricane

Published: August 27, 2020, 9:25 am

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

LEESVILLE, La. – Louisiana girl killed by tree is first reported US death from Hurricane Laura, now a Category 1 hurricane.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.