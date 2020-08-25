LIVE: Voluntary evacuation order issued for zones A and B in Harris County

HOUSTON – A voluntary evacuation has been issued for zones A and B in Harris County, which are located along the county’s coast.

“We’re asking you to evacuate those zones immediately,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Zones A and B include places near Galveston Bay such as Webster, Seabrook, La Porte, Morgans Point, Nassau Bay, Clear Lake, El Lago, Taylor Lake Village and Shoreacres.

Click here to view a map of the evacuation zones.

Hidalgo said evacuees should go west.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said all drivers should be off the road by 8 p.m. Wednesday. He said the only exception should be for essential travel.

This story is being updated.