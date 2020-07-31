5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, July 31

Here are things you need to know for Friday, July 31:

1. FULL INTERVIEW: Houston-area doctor in viral video touting hydroxychloroquine as virus cure doubles down on claims

The Houston-area doctor featured in a controversial, viral video claiming an anti-malarial drug is a cure for COVID-19 shared her side of the story with KPRC 2.

Dr. Stella Immanuel touted hydroxychloroquine as the cure for coronavirus in a press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. The video of her press conference was shared by President Donald Trump and one of his sons before Twitter and Facebook took it down for violating their misinformation policy.

She spoke to KPRC 2′s Joel Eisenbaum Thursday. Here’s what she said.

Read more.

2. Houston Health launches multilingual campaign to help stop spread of COVID-19

Better Together is a new multilingual campaign by the Houston Health Department to protect Houston families from COVID-19. According to Houston Health, the data-driven public health campaign will provide information to high-risk populations and neighborhoods with high positivity rates.

Starting as early as Friday, the department will begin to go door-to-door within targeted communities, leaving door hangers for residents. The campaign will also spread information through television, radio, digital and outdoor advertising and partner with local groups, faith-based organizations, and other community outlets to share COVID-19 resources.

Read more.

3. US Army announces 5 civilian experts to lead independent review of Fort Hood amid soldier deaths

The Secretary of the Army announced Thursday the five civilian experts will lead an independent review of Fort Hood.

The purpose of the review is to determine whether the climate and culture at Fort Hood and surrounding military community “reflect the Army’s values, including safety, respect, inclusiveness, and a commitment to diversity, and workplaces and communities free from sexual harassment,” a release said.

Read more.

4. Vanessa Guillen’s mother pleads for justice during meeting with President Donald Trump

The family of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen and their attorney joined members of Congress to demand justice by introducing the #IAmVanessaGuillen Bill.

Following the meeting, dozens gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol for a rally and a march to the White House.

Read more.

5. Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

President Donald Trump, lagging in the polls and grappling with deepening economic and public health crises, on Thursday floated the startling idea of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump suggested the delay as he pushed unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic would result in fraud. But shifting Election Day is virtually impossible and the very idea represented another bracing attempt by Trump to undermine confidence in the American political system.

Read more.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Nervure [nur-vyoor] (noun) (botany, zoology) a vein, as of a leaf or the wing of an insect.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 31, 1975: James Riddle Hoffa, one of the most influential American labor leaders of the 20th century, is officially reported missing after he failed to return home the previous night. Though he is popularly believed to have been the victim of a Mafia hit, conclusive evidence was never found and Hoffa’s fate remains a mystery.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Nature is something outside our body, but the mind is within us.” - Bhumibol Adulyadej

More headlines you may be interested in