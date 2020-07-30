ASK 2: Is the DMV still waiving vehicle registration renewals?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is the DMV still waiving vehicle registration renewals?

Answer: Drivers, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is waiving vehicle registration renewals and will continue to do so until 60 days after TxDMV services resume.

Also, according to Texas.gov, effective Oct. 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require that all persons who plan to travel by air have a REAL ID-compliant card. This includes a valid U.S. Passport or a driver’s license or Identification Card with a REAL ID-compliant indicator of a star in the upper right-hand corner of the card.