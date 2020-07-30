Press conference to announce #IAmVanessaGuillen bill followed by march from U.S. Capitol to the White House Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The attorney for the family of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will join Members of Congress and the Guillen family to demand justice by introducing the #IAmVanessaGuillen Bill before leading a march from the U.S. Capitol Building to the White House.

If passed, the bill will allow active duty service members to file sexual harassment and assault claims to a third-party agency instead of their chain of command.

“We will not accept anything less than justice for Vanessa,” Attorney Natalie Khawam said. “When someone volunteers to serve our country, they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect by their fellow service members. This bill will help us provide the protection and respect to others that was denied to Vanessa.”

The timeline of events is expected to go as follows: