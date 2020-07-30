Mayor Turner, Houston Health Department to launch campaign to help stop spread of COVID-19

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Health will launch a new campaign to help give Houstonians the knowledge and skills they need to protect their families and the community from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign focuses on preventing the virus from spreading further out of control in Houston, especially in the Hispanic community, which is disproportionately being affected.

Earlier this month, Mayor Turner said the coronavirus pandemic in Houston and in Texas is out of control and that Houstonians’ actions were critical to slowing the spread of the deadly virus.