5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, July 30

Here are things you need to know for Thursday, July 30:
1. As virus aid talks stalemate, Trump scorns help for cities
President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed Democratic demands for aid to cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package and lashed out at Republican allies as talks stalemated over assistance for millions of Americans.
Republicans, beset by delays and infighting, signaled a willingness to swiftly approve a modest package to revamp a $600 weekly unemployment benefit that’s running out.
2. Investigation underway after Buffalo Soldiers National Museum vandalized with apparent swastika, other wording
The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum was vandalized with an apparent swastika and other images.
Desmond Bertrand-Pitts, CEO of the museum and the founder’s grandson, filed a police report that said someone spray-painted the building between Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday was National Buffalo Soldiers Day.
3. UT-Austin is asking all students to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus
The University of Texas has requested that all students self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus for the fall semester, due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in Austin.
The university’s goal is to help prevent COVID-19 infections from spreading across its campus when students return to campus on Aug. 24. The new policy asks for students to stay home and limit in-person interactions throughout the two-week period.
4. Silicon Valley-based lender sued thousands of Texans during the pandemic. It stopped when we started asking questions
A Silicon Valley-based installment lender that caters to Latino immigrants announced on Tuesday that it would drop all the lawsuits it has filed against borrowers who fell behind on payments, including during the coronavirus pandemic.
Oportun Inc. also said it would cap interest rates on new loans at 36% — a percentage that consumer advocates consider the gold standard for smaller personal loans.
The announcement came after ProPublica and The Texas Tribune began asking questions about the company’s lending and debt collection practices in Texas, one of 12 states in which it operates.
5. ‘No Mas’: Caravan from Houston heading to nation’s capitol for Vanessa Guillen march
A caravan from Houston is headed to the nation’s capitol to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen.
Andrew Rodriguez and others who are part of the No Mas Movement started their 22-hour drive to D.C. early Wednesday morning. Rodriguez told KPRC 2 that this is more than just a road trip.
Rodriguez plans to peacefully march with thousands of people from the Capitol to the White House Thursday. They are also pushing for Congress to pass a bill in Guillen’s name, which will allow victims of sexual assault and harassment to report abuse to a third party. A congressional hearing is underway.
3 things to share
WORD OF THE DAY
Junggrammatiker [yoong-grah-mah-tee-kuhr] (noun) (Linguistics, German) a group of linguists of the late 19th century who held that phonetic laws are universally valid and allowed no exceptions; neogrammarians.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 30, 1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs Medicare, a health insurance program for elderly Americans, into law.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“An artist’s career always begins tomorrow.” - James Whistler
