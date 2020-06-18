Cinemark announces plans to reopen all theaters by July 17 with new health guidelines in place

HOUSTON – Cinemark announced plans to reopen theaters across the county, with the goal of having all 500 locations back up and running by July 17.

According to the company CEO, people itching to get back to the movies will be met with their favorite snacks, drinks and showings of films like “Jumanji,” “Ghostbusters” and the “Goonies,” with tickets priced at $5 per adult and $3 per child.

However, people will also see some new procedures and guidelines that have been put in place in order to help keep employees and moviegoers safe.

The new “Cinemark Standard” includes some of the following measures:

Employees will sanitize high-traffic areas every 30 minutes

Auditoriums will be thoroughly cleaned every morning and occupied seats will be sanitized between showings

There will be hand-sanitizing stations and wipes available throughout the theater

Employees will be subject to health screening and must wear gloves and face masks

There will be reduced seating to promote social distancing

People will be encouraged to buy tickets online to help maintain contactless ticketing

Guests will be encouraged to wear face masks or covering in all common areas

All self-serve services, such as candy or condiments, will be suspended

Free refills have been on annual refillable cups and popcorn tubs will no longer be allowed

According to the website, people who purchase tickets and then cannot go to the movies because they feel sick can get a refund by going online, through the app or by calling 1-800-CINEMARK.

For more information on health protocols or showtimes, go to the Cinemark website.