Eye-popping 138-year-old North Texas estate with outrageous decor and furniture is on sale for nearly $1M

HOUSTON – Curious to see inside this 138-year-old North Texas estate with lots of outrageous furniture and decor or ready to drop nearly $1 million on an old home? Whichever the case, this listing is sure to make some jaws drop.

Nestled on a 3.5-acre wooded lot in Denison, the one-of-a-kind Victorian estate at 310 Ball Park Loop is a two-story mansion with 6,663-square-feet of living space, five bedrooms, four full baths and an oversized two-car garage.

Highlights of the home include its unique decor and furniture, a huge kitchen with double ovens, oversized farm copper sink and huge island, and an oversized yard with a custom gazebo, pergolas, waterfalls and an infinity swimming pool, per the listing’s description.

The 1882-built residence has been completely renovated and preserved to show it’s original beauty, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

If you have the amount of money most of us can only dream of, the listing also says there’s potential for additional acreage to be purchased.

Scroll below to see what $990,000 gets you in North Texas real estate.

For more information on the property, click here.

