Back 2 School: Join us July 28 for an exclusive Zoom conversation with Houston ISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan

HOUSTON – Are you a Houston ISD parent, family member or teacher with questions about back to school?

KPRC has an opportunity for you to hear directly from HISD’s superintendent on how they are approaching reopening of your child’s school this fall.

Join us on Tuesday, July 28, from 7-8 p.m. for a live Zoom meeting with Houston ISD’s Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, hosted by KPRC 2 anchor Keith Garvin. We’ll ask Lathan about the district’s reopening plans, what parents can expect and what you can do to prepare your child for the school year.

You will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance and ask them during the event.

The first 300 participants to sign up below will receive a link to participate in this exclusive event. To sign up, fill in your information below.

Register here: