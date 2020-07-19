Here’s what Houston-area school districts are doing this week to prepare for the upcoming school year:

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District Board of Trustees will convene in a special-called board meeting to discuss the district’s reopening plan on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the boardroom of the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District Instructional Support Center, located at 10300 Jones Road, Houston, Texas. Among other things, the board will consider modifying the 2020-2021 approved instructional calendar to help minimize instructional disruptions and adjust for learning loss in the event of future school closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorizing the superintendent to approve the purchase of desk and tabletop protective dividers through Board approved cooperatives at an amount not to exceed $3.75 million.

Friendswood ISD will reveal its plan to reopen schools at a board meeting.

The school district previously said it will offer both face to face and virtual options- as guided by the T-E-A but has yet to layout how their plan will work. That’s expected Monday.

The district announced it would release its officials reopening plan on Wednesday, July 23.

The district is offering students the opportunity to attend class virtually or in-person. Beginning on Monday, July 20, parents can inform the district what model they’re child would like to participate in. A commitment form will be available to fill out on the district’s recently launched Smart Restart Return to School & Work webpage, which has additional information on the fall semester, including instructional options and campus safety protocols.

KIPP Texas unveiled its reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year Tuesday afternoon.

The largest charter school system in Texas sent out a letter to parents with details about the new reopening plan, offering two instructional options for the fall: 100% on-campus or 100% virtual learning.

Wednesday is the deadline to sign up students for either online or in-person learning... for the first nine weeks of the school year.

On Monday, July 20, the district is hosting a virtual town hall for parents and guardians. During the town hall, Superintendent Dr. Rodney Watson and other district leaders will discuss more about the district’s plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions as the district prepares options for the new school year. A virtual town hall will be held in English at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20 and another will be held in Spanish on Tuesday, July 21 also at 6 p.m.

The meetings will take place on Zoom with the log-in information located here: www.springisd.org/townhall-reopen. The meetings will also be streamed live on YouTube. On both platforms, attendees will be able to submit questions via the chat feature.

District leaders hope families will take advantage of these town halls to ask their questions so they will have the information they need to select which learning option best fits the needs of their students.

A commitment form will be sent via email to all families later in July, according to a release from the district.

Tomball ISD will offer two instructional options for the Fall semester. Parents will have the option of choosing the model that is best for their child. Parents can make their selection of instructional model through a commitment form. The commitment form was sent to families on Monday, July 13, 2020. The district asks parents to complete the commitment form by July 24, 2020. One form per student will need to be completed. If families do not complete the commitment form by July 24, 2020, the district will assume that they are opting for the traditional face-to-face model of instruction.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Waller Independent School District announced it would release detailed documents outlining information on online learning and in-person instruction for the upcoming school year on Tuesday, July 21.