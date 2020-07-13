Cy-Fair ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

Cy-Fair ISD’s reopening committee is working to finalize the district’s plans for the approaching school year.

So far, the district has announced it will offer both face-to-face and remote instruction per guidance from the Texas Education Agency.

The reopening committee is still developing operational plans for both forms of instruction.

Cy-Fair ISD anticipates the plans will be finalized and communicated to families within the next couple of weeks.

Here’s what to know so far:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 24, 2020.

Cy-Fair ISD has reserved makeup dates from June 1-30 due to the potential resurgence of COVID-19.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Cy-Fair ISD has not yet announced social distancing and safety measures it plans to implement in its schools.

The district is working to finalize its plans.

Instruction methods offered

Per guidance from the Texas Education Agency, Cy-Fair ISD will offer both face-to-face instruction and a remote learning option.

The district is still working to outline what each instruction method will look like.

Survey

Parents will be able to indicate their preferred form of instruction for their child(ren) after operational plans are finalized in the next couple of weeks.

Recent updates

The CFISD Board of Trustees approved the purchase of portable electronic devices, LTE internet access, and other items needed to support a one-to-one technology solution for all students.

The purchase will support the district’s LTE (Learning Together Everywhere) 1:1 initiative, which provides every student with an electronic device and ensures they receive quality instruction and resources.

CFISD is working to distribute devices prior to the first day of school; however, availability may ultimately determine the schedule for distribution.

