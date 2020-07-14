Waller ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

Waller ISD is still working to develop its reopening plans for the upcoming school year with the safety of its students and staff in mind.

The district plans to offer instruction in both face-to-face and virtual formats.

WISD has updated its calendar to create additional minutes in the event schools are forced to close due to a coronavirus resurgence.

Here’s what to know so far:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 24, 2020.

On July 13, the Board of Trustees approved a revised calendar that makes all school days full length and adds make-up days in June 2021.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Waller ISD has not yet announced social distancing and safety protocols it plans to implement in its schools for the upcoming year.

The district is working to release an outline of its plan on July 21.

Instruction methods offered

Waller ISD is planning to offer full time in-person and online learning 5-days a week for all students.

The district is still developing its plans for what each instruction method will look like.

WISD plans to release a detailed outline on July 21.

Survey

In the 2020-2021 School Year Planning Survey, parents and staff were asked, “Knowing that a large concern of COVID-19 is that children can transmit the disease to others, which of the following is closest to your own opinion for the upcoming school year?”

Parents responded 21% as normal, 32% with changes, and 47% online only.

Staff responded 24% as normal, 43% with changes, and 34% online only.

Recent updates

There are no other updates from WISD at this time.

Do you have questions about Waller ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.