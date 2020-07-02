LIVE: State lawmakers, Harding Street families discuss HPD narcotics audit at site of deadly raid

HOUSTON – Texas lawmakers and family members of the two people killed in police raid more than a year ago will discuss Thursday a recently released audit of the Houston Police Department’s narcotics division.

State Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston) said he will be joined by other lawmakers and the families of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas for the 10:30 a.m. news conference at 7815 Harding St.

Tuttle and Nicholas were killed by officers Jan. 28, 2019, who were executing a no-knock warrant at the couple’s Harding Street home.

Since then, a total of six officers and one civilian have been charged in connection with the raid. Prosecutors have said the warrant used to raid the home was obtained by an officer who lied on an affidavit.

An audit released Wednesday showed there were more than 400 errors across more than 200 cases brought by the narcotics division.

Wu said the lawmakers will also discuss legislation stemming from the raid that they plan to file in the next legislative session.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.