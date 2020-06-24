Want to see July 4 fireworks? Here are 8 Independence Day events in the Houston-area.

Got plans for the Fourth of July?

With the holiday approaching, some Houston-area cities are preparing their own celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Events will be different this year, with some activities going virtual. Others will have limited in-person activities and strict social distancing protocols.

Before attending any event, be sure to self-screen for COVID-19, wash hands frequently, and if you’re going with a group of up to 10 people, be sure to social distance from other groups.

Here are the events scheduled for Fourth of July this year in the Houston-area:

Shell Freedom Over Texas

Date: July 4, 7 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement on June 15 that this year’s Shell Freedom Over Texas fireworks show will happen but activities will not. There will be performances from Pat Green and the Houston Symphony and appearances by Trae Tha Truth and Bun B.

Fourth of July in Magnolia

Date: July 4

This year’s Magnolia event will be a little different this year. There will be numerous activities such as fishing, biking, and family picnics.

Fireworks are scheduled at dusk.

CITY OF MAGNOLIA WILL HAVE FIREWORKS. Since our world is beginning to open up and people are moving round....it's about... Posted by Magnolia Festival Committee on Monday, June 1, 2020

League City Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular

Date: July 3, 7 p.m.

Experience this year’s fireworks experience drive-in style in League City. Admission is free and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Tomball Fireworks Show

Date and time: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

“Social distance with a bang!” says Tomball, as their Fourth of July fireworks show is planned to be massive.

Pasadena Strawberry Festival (with fireworks show by the City of Pasadena)

Date: July 3-5 (Fireworks on July 4)

During this year’s Pasadena Strawberry Festival, join them on July 4 for a fireworks show. Admission this year is $5.

We are BERRY excited to present our 2020 Pasadena Strawberry Festival on July 4th weekend!

July 3-5 at the Pasadena Fairgrounds & Convention Center, featuring July 4th Fireworks by @pasadenatxgov & performances by @glentempleton, @RickTrevinoMain, and @DerrylPerry!

Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/BzFeQVKH7z — Pasadena Strawberry Festival (@pstrawberryfest) June 16, 2020

City of Bellaire Fourth of July Parade

Date and Time: July 4, 9:30 a.m.

City of Bellaire says instead of coming to the parade, they will bring the parade to you. See the parade right from your own front yard this year.

Click here to get a sneak peek of the parade routes.

The 4th of July Parade is coming to the community this year! A map of the parade route and parade applications are available at www.bellairetx.gov/1386/4th-of-July. Posted by Bellaire Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Katy Fireworks Show

Date and time: Sat. July 4, 9 p.m.

Join the City of Katy and Typhoon Texas on a fireworks show on the Fourth of July. In-person activities have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The City of Katy also requests event atendees to maintain six feet of social distance and wear face coverings during the fireworks show.

This 4th of July join us for the annual Freedom Celebration* and enjoy our evening program of fireworks and music at 9... Posted by Official - City of Katy on Friday, June 19, 2020

Sugar Land Virtual Fireworks Show

Date and time: Sat. July 4, 8 p.m.

This year’s Fireworks Show will be virtual, and the City of Sugar Land wants their businesses and residents to participate in this year’s special event.

All in-person activities have been cancelled for 2020.