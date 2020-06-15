85ºF

LIVE: Turner announces details of this year’s Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Monday is set to announce details of this year’s Freedom Over Texas.

Houston’s annual Fourth of July celebration usually includes a festival as well as a firework show, but it is expected to be different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turner’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

