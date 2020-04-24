Mattress Mack gives out 10,000 face masks Friday
HOUSTON – Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale wants to help Houstonians stay safe from COVID-19 by giving away free masks Friday from 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. at the Gallery Furniture North Freeway store.
Mattress Mack said those interested can drive up in their car and Gallery Furniture will distribute the masks. Masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
McIngvale said he plans to give out a total of 10,000 masks.
