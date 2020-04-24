HERE 2 HELP: Make homemade cards for healthcare workers to help spread love amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – A local non-profit organization is inviting Houston families to join them in showing support to the community’s healthcare workers by making homemade cards to help spread love amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thrive Pro Bono is spearheading an initiative to deliver meals from local restaurants to medical personnel along with your homemade cards.

How to help

To participate, simply make your cards and when finished mail the cards to:

Thrive Pro Bono

C/o Daniela Torres Marco

1919 Huldy St. Houston, Texas 77019

Children who participate will receive volunteer hours through Generation SERVE.

Parents must email their names, the time spent serving and a photo to leah@generationserve.org.

For more information, click here.

