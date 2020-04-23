Harris County Precinct 1 partners with faith-based leaders to give out free masks, gloves

HOUSTON – On Thursday morning, cars lined the block around Canaan Baptist Church on Lockwood Drive in Houston. Each driver waited patiently to get free masks and gloves. The initiative was started by Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

“We are focusing on getting masks and gloves in areas and communities that are some of the hardest-hit areas,” Rosen said.

Rosen said the supplies came from a foundation, not county money.

Rosen is partnering with different faith-based leaders around Houston. Over the next 10 days, his team will be distributing gloves and masks at seven different churches. You must drive up and only the first 100 cars will get masks and gloves. The event starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 2 p.m., however, you will want to show up early to ensure you are one of the first 100 cars in line.

Harris County Precinct 1 hosts free drive-thru mask, gloves giveaway (Harris County Precinct One)

Starting Monday, anyone in Harris County 10 years and older must wear a mask in public, which Galveston County Judge Mark Henry called unconstitutional.

“My general counsel is crystal clear it’s unconstitutional and will get you sued,” said Henry.

However, not everyone agrees.

“State governments have a great deal of authority to impose regulations,” said Emily Berman, an associate professor of law at the University of Houston.

Berman said it may be uncomfortable to wear a mask, but the situation is not unconstitutional because states wield a lot of power when it comes to infectious disease.

“This is some ways quite unprecedented set of circumstances but the state’s authority to regulate in the interest of public health and safety is certainly well established,” said Berman.

