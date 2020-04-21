New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA, Texas – Medical staff in Brazoria County hope to make testing more accessible for people, as they prepare for what they’re calling “a second wave.”

The Community Health Network and Brazoria County have teamed up to open the third site in the county at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, including free nasal tests.

They’re prepared to test 50 to 100 people a day, with the possibility of more in the coming days.

People will get their results in 24 to 48 hours and they must be prescreened experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to be tested.

“We believe a second wave of testing is coming. We really believe that. As people begin to re-enter into the workforce into whatever what we would consider a new normal, more and more employers, more and more organizations or entities are going to require testing for them to come back. This is the perfect opportunity,” said Ezreal Garcia with Community Health Network.

People do not need to be residents of Brazoria County. This is the third testing site in the county.

At all sites, you must first be prescreened. You can call 281-824-1480.

These are the locations:

Brazoria County Fairgrounds

901 South Downing Rd.

Angleton, Texas

Adoue Family Health Center

1111 W. Adoue St.

Alvin, Texas 77511

Freeport Community Health Center

905 N. Gulf Blvd.

Freeport, Texas 77541

Hours of operation:

Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

