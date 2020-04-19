30 movies over 3 hours long to stream while social distancing
Need a distraction while cooped up inside? Watch the long films you never had time to watch before
Getting a bit stir-crazy while holed up at home? Here’s a list of three-hours-plus movies perfect for housebound cinephiles tying the pass the time.
‘Gone with the Wind’ (1939): 3 hr. 40 min.
Available to rent for $2.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Seven Samurai’ (1954): 3 hr. 26 min.
Available to rent for $2.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Giant’ (1956): 3 hr. 18 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Ben Hur’ (1959): 3 hr. 42 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Spartacus’ (1960): 3 hr. 17 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Cleopatra’ (1963): 4 hr. 11 min.
Available to rent for $2.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Doctor Zhivago’ (1965): 3 hr. 19 min.
Available to rent for $2.99 on Amazon Prime
‘The Sound of Music’ - Uncut (1965): 3 hr. 44 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly’ (1969): 3 hr. 6 min.
Available to rent for $2.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Fiddler On the Roof’ (1971): 3 hr. 1 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘The Godfather Part II’ (1974): 3 hr. 22 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Barry Lyndon’ (1975): 3 hr. 4 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘The Deer Hunter’ (1978): 3 hr. 4 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Apocalypse Now Redux’ (1979): 3 hr. 15 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962): 3 hr. 47 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Once upon a Time in America’ (1984): 3 hr. 49 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Google Play
‘Dances with Wolves’ (1990): 3 hr. 1 min.
Available to rent for $2.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Schindler’s List’ (1993): 3 hr. 15 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Braveheart’ (1995): 3 hr. 2 min.
Available to rent for $2.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (1995): 3 hr. 8 min.
Available to stream for free on Amazon Prime with a subscription
‘Casino’ (1995): 3 hr. 2 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Titanic’ (1997): 3 hr. 14 min.
Available to rent for $2.99 on Amazon Prime
‘The Green Mile’ (1999): 3 hr. 8 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’ (2001): 3 hr. 29 min.
Available to rent for $2.99 on Google Play
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’- Extended (2001): 3 hr. 48 min.
Available to purchase for $17.99 on Amazon Prime
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ - Extended (2002): 3 hr. 55 min.
Available to purchase for $17.99 on Amazon Prime
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ - Extended (2003): 4 hr. 23 min.
Available to purchase for $17.99 on Amazon Prime
‘King Kong’ (2005): 3 hr. 1 min.
Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime
‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019): 3 hr. 1 min.
Available to rent for $2.99 on Amazon Prime
‘The Irishman’ (2019): 3 hr. 29 min.
Available to stream on Netflix
