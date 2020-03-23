Dallas County Judge: Harris County expected to shelter-in-place ‘very soon’

HOUSTON – During a Sunday press conference where Dallas County announced a shelter-in-place, the judge who made the order also said that Harris County Judge Lina Hildago planned on doing the same.

On Sunday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a shelter-in-place order for the county.

He urged other Texas leaders, specifically Hildago, to also issue this measure, in order to flatten the curve the coronavirus.

Jenkins said that he had spoken with Hildago and that Harris County is “committed to doing the same." He said he expects the action to happen “very soon.”

“While I know what we must do, the powers at my disposal cannot do it without all of you,” Jenkins said. “And, for that matter, we cannot do it without at least our regional partners.”

KPRC 2 reached out to Hildago’s office Sunday night for comment. Her office said there is no statement at this time.

Hildago has a news conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Both Dallas and Harris counties have evidence of community spread of the coronavirus.

Jenkins also said the shelter-in-place order should be issued statewide. However, Gov. Greg Abbot declined to take this step Sunday afternoon. Jenkins said he hopes Abbott reconsiders his position.

“The simple truth is the numbers tell me: we must act swiftly,” he said.

Here is the Dallas County shelter-in-place order: