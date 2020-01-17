Funeral for victim of Bellaire High School shooting set for Saturday

HOUSTON – The funeral for the victim of the shooting at Bellaire High School this week is scheduled for Saturday.

Investigators said 19-year-old César Cortés died Tuesday after being shot in the chest in the JROTC supply room.

According to family members, Cortés’ funeral will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at West University Baptist Church at 6218 Auden St. and is open to friends, students and the community.

The 16-year-old suspect in the shooting has been charged with manslaughter.

While investigators have not released a motive for the shooting, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the shooting may have been unintentional.

Police said the suspect has been uncooperative.