Bellaire HS students remember life of beloved 19-year-old shot, killed

BELLAIRE – Students organized a vigil for their beloved classmate.

The family told KPRC that 19-year-old Cesar Cortes lost his life in a tragic school shooting at Bellaire High School Tuesday. He was a student who was excited to serve his country and did not have a mean bone in his body, his loved ones told KPRC.

Students and parents hope that the Cortes' life would not be lost in vain. They are all calling on the district to affect change.

"It was tragic. It was heartbreaking. It was so shocking," said Reyon Burns, Cortes' friend and former Bellaire High School student.

Bellaire High School students, parents and family of Cortes gathered at Evelyn's Park Wednesday afternoon to remember the young life lost.

"[Wednesday] is about getting together to remember Cesar," said Bellaire High School senior Shaked Masti.

Cortes was in JROTC, destined for the Army. He loved to serve, students said.

His classmates are determined to share his legacy. They made signs with messages, decorated balloons, cried and shared stories about Cortes.

"Really just be there for one another because we took a huge loss, and I just really wanted some time to process with my friends and Cesar's friends and really just spread more love," said Grace Bandercan, a Bellaire High School senior who organized the vigil.

Many of the students expressed fear that this situation is becoming too common in schools and Bellaire High School.

"It really scares me because this shouldn't be happening. It's not normal," Masti said.

Even parents were at the vigil, mourning the student's death.

"I feel like this kid is my kid too. This could have been my son," said Tina Martin, a Bellaire High School parent.

The students grieved together as a community from noon until 2 p.m.

"I wish he was alive, but since he passed away...Cesar, he will always be remembered forever," Burns said.

Students said he would be remembered for his sense of duty, kindness, and integrity.

"We're making posters to spread around the school and to spread love," Bandercan said.

However, students and parents vowed to make sure Cortes' life would save others' lives.

"I don't want him to die in vain," Bandercan said. "It's just time that we make a change, and I'm so so sorry that it took the death of an innocent to spark change, but we need to make it happen now."

"It's too easy to be able to bring a gun into school. Anyone could," Masti said.

The students are organizing a demonstration on Friday. There will also be another vigil Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Evelyn’s Park in Bellaire.