DA working with prosecutors to charge 2 arrested in connection with Bellaire HS shooting

BELLAIRE, Texas – District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday she is working with prosecutors to charge the two people arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at Bellaire High School.

“God bless the families of the victims in today’s school shooting,” Ogg said in a tweet. "We are working with the police to charge the shooter who has finally been taken into custody.

The student believed to be the shooter and another person connected to the case were arrested Tuesday, nearly four hours after a 16-year-old student was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. and later died.

“It happened so fast,” said one person who witnessed the arrest. “Two trucks pulled up and unmarked cars and people in heavy artillery suits ... they jumped out and screamed ‘Get out, get out.’ They were just searching perimeter. I guess they were searching for his weapon… searching for something.”

After the arrest, Bellaire High School released a statement confirming that an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting and that classes would be canceled Wednesday.

“HISD will cancel classes for students at Bellaire High School tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15," HISD said in the statement. "However, staff members are asked to report to campus. Bellaire High School students should report to school on Thursday, January 16.”

There will be extra security and grief counselors on site Thursday for students and staff members who were impacted by the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but students said he was a platoon commander in ROTC. There will be a vigil held in his honor at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Evelyn’s Park (Great Lawn).