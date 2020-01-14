Student dies after being shot at Bellaire High School, police say

HOUSTON – A student was shot and killed at Bellaire High School on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Houston Fire Department and Bellaire Police Department responded to the shooting around 4 p.m.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was being transported on a stretcher and into an ambulance. The Houston Independent School District later confirmed the student had died. The cause of the shooting is unknown.

Students told KPRC 2 that the victim was shot during 7th period.

Officials said this is not an active shooting situation.

The suspect involved is still at large.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and to remain in your home until further notice.

Investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story.