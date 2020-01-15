Teen killed in Bellaire High School shooting identified

BELLAIRE, Texas – A teen who was shot and killed at Bellaire High School on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by a family member.

Cesar Cortez, 19, was fatally shot in the chest around 4 p.m. by another student in the school’s supply room, police said. The 16-year-old suspect and another person connected to the case were arrested hours after the shooting, police said.

The suspected gunman was charged with manslaughter Wednesday morning and was moved to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center, police said. The suspect’s charges could be upgraded as the investigation unfolds.

Cortez was an active student at Bellaire High School, participating in activities such as the Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps, according to JRTOC.

Classes at Bellaire High School were canceled for Wednesday.

Officials at the Houston Independent School District released the following statement:

“HISD will cancel classes for students at Bellaire High School tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15. However, staff members are asked to report to campus. Bellaire High School students should report to school on Thursday, January 16.”

HISD Superintendent Grenita Lanthan said the district will also provide counselors for students who were impacted by the shooting.