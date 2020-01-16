Bellaire High School sets new safety guidelines as students return after fatal shooting

BELLAIRE – Classes will resume Thursday at Bellaire High School after a shooting killed a 19-year-old student, identified as Cesar Cortes.

Until further notice, all students will enter the building through a single-entry point, according to Bellaire High School Principal Michael McDonough.

This process will begin at 7:15 a.m. through the entrance on Maple Street at the Circle Drive. Upon entry, students will have their bags reviewed by the school’s administration.

“This means that all student backpacks, purses, gym bags and other bags must be opened by the student so that administrators can view the contents,” Principal McDonough wrote in an email.

Bellaire plans to have a regular class schedule including all seven class periods. During lunch, the campus will be closed; and all students will be required to remain on-site.

To support the students and staff, the Houston Independent School District is sending additional counselors. In addition, HISD police officers and school administrators will be on campus patrolling the campus.

“These are initial precautions and more long-term, sustainable changes are being developed by the school safety and security committee,” Principal McDonough wrote in an email. “I thank you for your continued support.”