Mental health evaluation ordered for teen accused of fatally shooting Bellaire High School student

BELLAIRE, Texas – A mental health evaluation was ordered Friday for a teen accused of fatally shooting another Bellaire High School student Tuesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged with manslaughter and is being held without release at the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center.

The 19-year-old victim, Cesar Cortes, was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. and later died. Police said the gun used in the shooting was a .32 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Police said the shooting was possibly unintentional, but it is unknown since the suspect is not cooperating with detectives.

At a Wednesday press conference, police said the suspected gunman seems to show no remorse.

Police said charges could be upgraded or added as the investigation unfolds.

Police said investigators have yet to find the gun used in the shooting and are searching an area near the school. Police said a message has been sent to residents in the area instructing them to alert authorities if they find the weapon.

The teen suspect next court hearing will be held Jan. 31.