These are the stories we are going to rememeber in Sugar Land from 2019

HOUSTON – Sugar Land made some sweet and not-so-sweet headlines this year. From representation in Hollywood to a manhunt for a criminal, here’s some of stories that grabbed our attention:

Actor from Sugar Land lands role on Nickelodeon

Nathan Janak was cast in Nickelodeon’s “All That” reboot that premiered in June.

Janak returned home for an interview with Houston Life where he discussed his journey so far as a young actor.

Sugar Land ranks third for best Houston-area suburb

Sugar Land was recognized by Houston Properties as one of the best Houston-area suburbs to live in. The suburb comes in third, preceded by Katy and The Woodlands.

Sugar Land is the largest suburb in Fort Bend County and has 13 master-planned communities with the most notable being Aliana, Greatwood, Riverstone and New Territory, according to Houston Properties.

Memorial scheduled for “Sugar Land 95”

Remains of 95 believed to be African American slaves who worked as a part of the Texas Convict Lease System were discovered in February 2018 during the construction of a Fort Bend ISD project.

On Nov. 17, 2019, a re-burial ceremony took place to honor the 95 humans. A public memorial is planned for next spring.

Search for suspect in Sugar Land food mart clerk killing ends in Vegas

On Aug. 31, food mart clerk 63-year-old Hamid Lakhani was shot during an attempted robbery. One of four suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities identified the suspect at large as 24-year-old Treveon Young. During a news conference, authorities requested the help of the community to locate Young.

After four months, Young was found and arrested in Las Vegas for other crimes, according to Sugar Land police.

