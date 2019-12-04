Man sought in slaying of Sugar Land store clerk found in Las Vegas

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man who was wanted in connection with the slaying of a store clerk in Sugar Land nearly four months ago has been found in Las Vegas.

Treveon Young, 24, has been sought since the Aug. 31 shooting death of 63-year-old Hamid Lakhani at the WB Food Mart on West Bellfort Boulevard.

According to Sugar Land police, Young was recently arrested by police in Las Vegas and was being held in jail there under an assumed name on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand theft auto.

Young has been charged with murder and is expected to be extradited to Fort Bend County, police said.

Investigators said Young, 17-year-old Kameryn James and two 16-year-old Houston-area boys have been arrested in connection with the case after surveillance video of the attack and license plate recognition cameras led them to the suspects.