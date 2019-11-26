SUGAR LAND, Texas – It has been nearly three months since a beloved convenience store clerk in Sugar Land was gunned down while on the job.

SEARCHING FOR AN ASSAILANT

According to investigators, on Aug. 31 around 8:30 p.m., four suspects attempted to rob the W-B Food Mart on West Bellfort and Barrington Place and in the process, shot and killed 63-year-old Hamid Lakani.

MISSING A LOVED ONE

The well-known clerk, Lakani, was described as always having a smile behind the counter. His death has been a tremendous loss to his loved ones.

"This will be the first Thanksgiving that his family will be without their brother, their father, their son,” Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton said.

Three of the four suspects have been caught. But the gunman, Treveon Young, is still on the run.

INCREASING REWARD

On Tuesday, Middleton, along with Sugar Land police and Fort Bend Crime Stoppers, announced a reward increase for information leading to Young arrest.

The reward has increased from $5,000 to $15,000.

“We believe there are people in this community that know his whereabouts, that can assist us in locating him. We are asking those people to step forward and provide us that information,” Middleton said

NOW WHAT?

Middleton is requesting help from the community in capturing Young. He also sends a message to Young.

“To Treveon Young, if you’re listening, the best thing you can do is turn yourself in,” Middleton said.