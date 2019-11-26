HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help locating a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sugar Land food mart clerk.

What happened:

Treveon James Young, 24, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 63-year-old Hamid Lakhani.

Lakhani was working at the W.B Foodmart around 9 p.m. Aug. 31 on West Bellfort Avenue near Eldridge Road when three men attempted to rob the store, authorities said.

According to authorities, Young opened fire on Lakhani before fleeing the scene. When police arrived, they found Lakhani dead from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to identify Young and the people involved and on Sept. 23, three of them were arrested in connection with the fatal robbery.

One of the people was identified as 17-year-old Kameryn Lamisha James, who acted as the getaway driver.

She and the two 16-year-old who were with Young inside the store were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Young remains at large.

Police are searching for Treveon Young, who is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sugar Land clerk.

What’s new:

Authorities will be holding a news conference Tuesday to ask for the public’s help finding Young.

Crime Stoppers was initially offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Young’s arrest, but the reward has now been increased to $15,000.