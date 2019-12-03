‘Sugar Land 95’ reburied, public memorial planned for spring

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A public memorial is scheduled for this spring for the so-called “Sugar Land 95” who were recently reburied in the Houston area.

The “Sugar Land 95” as they have become called, are believed to be African American slaves who were forced to work as part of the Texas Convict Lease System in the late 1800s. Their remains were unearthed in February 2018 during the construction of a Fort Bend Independent School District high school.

A controversial re-burial ceremony happened on Nov. 17, as identification of possible descendants via DNA continues.

Fort Bend ISD noted that students will lead the public memorial in the spring to “celebrate the historic discovery, and the district will keep the community updated as these plans are finalized.”

Fort Bend ISD said in a news release that during a November 21, 2019 community symposium, archaeologists, historians and geneticists shared information about the abandoned Bullhead Camp Cemetery, which is the name the Texas Historical Commission has given to the cemetery. The symposium addressed the continuing research that is underway, including genealogical and genetic research that could take three to four years to complete. Fort Bend ISD also pointed to this website for more information.

