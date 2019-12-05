Here are the 10 best Houston-area suburbs to live in and why, according to one website

HOUSTON – Houston Properties, an online source for local home sales, has released its list of the best Houston-area suburbs based on factors including commute times, employment, public schools and other amenities.

Here’s how they ranked:

1. The Woodlands (A+)

The Woodlands tops the list, according to Houston Properties, due to its exceptional amenities, schools and high quality of life.

The suburb is zoned to the Conroe, Tomball and Magnolia ISDs.

Located 30 miles north of downtown, commute times to the four major hubs of Houston are long. Residents can expect to drive 35 minutes to downtown, 40 minutes to the medical center, 50 minutes to the Galleria and 40 minutes to the Energy Corridor, without traffic.

Nearby amenities include over 200 restaurants and stores at The Woodlands Town Center, many golf courses, parks and The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

2. Katy (A+)

Houston Properties said this suburb makes it high on the list due its overall quality of schools from Katy ISD, noting, “Homes are zoned to the Katy Independent School District, and many of Katy’s public schools rank amongst the top in Texas.”

Notable master-planned communities include Cinco Ranch, Cane Island, Firethorne and Pine Mill Ranch.

As far as distance is concerned, Katy is located 30 miles west of downtown Houston. Commute times to downtown and the medical center are roughly 40 minutes without traffic, 30 minutes to the Galleria and 15 minutes to the Energy Corridor.

Nearby amenities include popular shopping and entertainment establishments, Typhoon Texas Water Park and many of Houston’s best golf courses and communities.

3. Sugar Land (A)

Sugar Land is recognized by Houston Properties for its quick growth, great schools and amenities.

The suburb is the largest in Fort Bend County and has 13 master-planned communities with the most notable being Aliana, Greatwood, Riverstone and New Territory.

Sugar Land is 24 miles southwest of downtown Houston. Commute times to downtown and the medical center are 30 minutes, and 25 minutes to the Energy Corridor and the Galleria.

Nearby amenities include many parks, golf courses and shopping at Sugar Land Town Square and First Colony Mall and event venue the Smart Financial Center.

4. Pearland (A)

Houston Properties puts Pearland high on its list for the highly-rated schools and short commutes to major Houston hubs.

Most of the suburb is zoned to Pearland ISD and the rest is split between the Fort Bend, Alvin, Clear Creek, Houston and Pasadena ISDs.

Located along the South Freeway, residents can quickly get to downtown Houston and the medical center in 25 minutes. The Galleria is a 30 minutes away and a bit further, the Energy Corridor is 40 minutes away.

Nearby amenities include shopping centers, parks and three golf courses.

5. Richmond (A)

Richmond is one of the most affordable suburbs among the list, according to Houston Properties.

Notable master-planned communities include Aliana, Long Meadow Farms and Lakes of Bella Terra.

Located 30 miles southwest of downtown Houston, residents can expect a 35-minute drive into the city. The Galleria is the same distance. It’s 40 minutes to the medical center and 35 to the Energy Corridor.

Nearby amenities include several country clubs, sports facilities and many retail and dining options.

6. Cypress (A)

After undertaking commercial and residential developments, Cypress is considered a bustling Houston-area suburb by Houston Properties.

Notable master-planned communities include Towne Lake and Bridgeland.

Located 30 miles northwest of downtown, commutes to Houston and the medical center are 35 minutes and the Galleria is 30 minutes away. Closer to the west side, the Energy Corridor is only 20 minutes from Cypress.

Nearby amenities include many restaurants, retail and entertainment centers as well as outdoor recreational venues and golf courses.

7. Friendswood (A-)

Houston Properties considers Friendswood one of the best Houston-area suburbs due to its overall livability, schools and number of parks

HP notes “Friendswood homes are zoned to two highly rated school districts, namely Friendswood ISD and Clear Creek ISD. The Friendswood ISD was ranked first in Children at Risk’s 2014 Greater Houston School District Rankings, while Clear Creek ISD also ranked first for the “Large School” Rankings.”

Located 22 miles southeast of downtown, residents can expect a 30-minute commute into the city and a 35- to 45-minute commute to the medical center, Galleria and Energy Corridor.

Nearby amenities include parks, outdoor activity centers, the Baybrook Mall and Timber Creek Golf Club.

8. Clear Lake City (A-)

Houston Properties said Clear Lake makes the list for its great amenities.

Located near Beltway 8 and I-45, residents can arrive in Downtown Houston and the Texas Medical Center in just 30 minutes. Commutes to The Galleria and the Energy Corridor are 40 and 45 minutes, respectively.

Nearby amenities include the Johnson Space Center, other entertainment spots and several restaurants as well as the Baybrook Mall and Baybrook Square Shopping Center.

9. Stafford (A-)

Houston Properties noted Stafford’s reputation for being an “Island of Business Opportunity” thanks to the city’s policy of no property tax.

The suburb is zoned to the Stafford Municipal School District which is the only municipal district in the state.

Located 20 miles southwest of Downtown Houston, residents can expect a decent commute of between 20 and 25 minutes to the four major hubs.

Nearby amenities include restaurants, bars, cafes and retail centers such as The Fountains located along U.S. Highway 59.

10. Missouri City (A-)

Master-planned communities like Sienna Plantation and Lake Olympia have brought more residents to Missouri City, according to Houston Properties.

Located 17 miles southwest of Downtown Houston, the commutes aren’t long. Residents can expect to drive 20 minutes to reach the city, the Texas Medical Center, The Galleria and the Energy Corridor.

Nearby amenities include the Texas Gold Medal Awardee Missouri City Parks and Recreation Department which maintains 20 parks, athletic centers and miles of hike-and-bike trails, according to Houston Properties. Other amenities include restaurants, retail centers and golf clubs.

For more details about the best Houston-area suburbs including seven more, visit Houston Properties online.