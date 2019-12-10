Sgt. Brewster’s vest ‘potentially’ penetrated by at least 1 bullet, chief says

HOUSTON – The bulletproof vest worn by Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster was “potentially penetrated” by at least one of the bullets that were fired at him, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Monday.

Investigators said Brewster, 32, was shot several times Saturday by 25-year-old Arturo Solis while Brewster was confronting him about an earlier domestic violence call, in which a woman claimed Solis was assaulting her. Brewster died after being rushed to a hospital.

In a written statement posted on the Houston Police Department’s Twitter page, Acevedo said one or more of the shots may have penetrated Brewster’s vest.

“The discovery of the noted penetration will require expert analysis of the ammunition used by the suspect to determine if it was designed to penetrate ballistic vests,” Acevedo said in the statement. “Moreover, in an abundance of caution, the vest will be further examined to determine if it performed to the manufacturer’s specifications.

This is the message that was sent to all HPD officers tonight by Chief Art Acevedo. Commenting further would not be appropriate at this time. pic.twitter.com/QRQ2Dh49Vf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 10, 2019

Earlier in the day, Acevedo called on politicians to act on gun legislation that he insinuated may have been able to prevent the shooting that killed Brewster.

Investigators at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they are conducting an investigation of the origin and legality of the guns connected to the case.