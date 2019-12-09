Where you can donate to help slain Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s family

HOUSTON – As Houston mourns the loss of fallen HPD Sgt. Christopher Brewster, who was gunned down Saturday, many are searching for ways to help his family.

There are a few places you can go to donate to the Brewster family or participate in helping them.

1. 100 Club

This is a 32,000-member, nonprofit organization started in 1953 that aims to provide financial support to the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who were killed in the line of duty, according to its website. You can donate to the 100 Club survivor’s fund here.

2. Assist The Officer

This nonprofit group aims to provide short-term financial assistance for officers who were critically injured or killed in the line of duty. You can donate to a fund for Brewster’s family through this group here.

3. Papa John’s Pizza

On Wednesday, two Pearland locations of Papa John’s restaurants have partnered with Assist The Officer. They will donate all the profits from sales that day to the Brewster family.

Between Dec. 17 and 19, all Papa John’s Houston locations will donate the profits from online orders to the grieving family if people use a promo code. You can find more information about this here.

4. Texas Fallen Officers Foundation

The nonprofit group provides aid and assistance to officers and families of police and other law enforcement killed or hurt in the line of duty in Texas, according to the group’s website. You can donate to this group here.