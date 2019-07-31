LIVE STREAM: Shelter in place issued near Exxon plant in Baytown as fire burns

A shelter in place was issued Wednesday for an area near the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown after a large fire erupted at the facility.

What we know

According to a tweet from Baytown officials, workers at the facility are dealing with a fire at the Baytown Olefins Plant in a unit that contains polypropylene material.

A shelter in place was ordered for areas west of the plant on Decker Drive and south of State Highway 330, officials said.

"Exxon advised this is out of an abundance of caution," officials said in a tweet.

A tweet from the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District said the following district buildings are included in the shelter-in-place:

GC Service Center

Robert E.Lee High School

Peter E. Hyland

IMPACT ECHS

San Jacinto Elementary

Travis Elementary

Baytown Junior

The city of Baytown said three people suffered injuries and drove themselves to a hospital.

Air quality monitoring is underway around the complex, officials said. According to a tweet, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is also sending staff to the scene.

ExxonMobil issued the following written statement about the fire:

"A fire has occurred at the Baytown Olefins Plant. Our fire teams are working to extinguish the fire. We are conducting personnel accounting. Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the surrounding community. As a precaution, our Industrial Hygiene staff is conducting air quality monitoring at the site and fence line. We are cooperating with regulatory agencies. We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community."

A large group of people could be seen gathering on a road leading to the plant, but it was not immediately clear if workers had been evacuated from the facility.

According to KPRC 2 meteorologist Britta Merwin, winds in the area are calm, which is allowing the plume of smoke to move straight up.

What's burning?

Polypropylene is a high-performance, lightweight durable plastic used in automotive, appliance and packaging and labeling.

What is the site?

According to the ExxonMobil website, "the Baytown Olefins Plant, which began operations in 1979, is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world."

