SPRING, Texas - A woman was severely burned in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Spring, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. in the 22500 block of Leafygate Drive.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

The Spring Fire Department and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

