Hundreds gather for Space Center Houston's Apollo celebration

HOUSTON - On the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Space Center Houston is doing it big.

Its Apollo 11 50th Live Celebration is happening all day Saturday to commemorate the major moments of the mission, including a special celebration at 9:56 p.m., the moment Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the moon.

At 9:15 a.m., the U.S. Army's Golden Knights had a grand parachute showing to kick off the all-day celebration. The first 15,000 guests will get a commemorative LED wristband that glows throughout the indoor experience.

Space Center Houston also hosted panel sessions with flight controllers who explained their roles on the mission.

Performing at Space Center Houston is WALK THE MOON and Phillip Phillips.

Space Center Houston will hold events until the anniversary of the Apollo 11 splashdown July 24.

More information can be found at spacecenter.org.

