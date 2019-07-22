HISD expands free pre-K program to several schools

HOUSTON - Good news for Houston parents. The Houston Independent School District is expanding its free, full-day pre-kindergarten programs at several campuses.
Twelve schools will expand classrooms, for a total of 38 rooms. Those schools are:
- Neff Early Learning Center
- Isaacs Elementary School
- R. Martinez Elementary School
- Rucker Elementary School
- Love Elementary School
- Browning Elementary School
- Shadowbriar Elementary School
- Askew Elementary School
- Mitchell Elementary School
- Garden Villas Elementary School
- DeAnda Elementary School
- Wesley Elementary School
Two other schools will implement pre-K for the first time. Those schools are:
- Hillard Elementary School
- Oates Elementary School
"The earliest years are the most promising for brain and skill development," Director of HISD's Early Childhood Mechiel Rozas said. "Pre-K provides a great foundation and gives children a chance to develop and grow while also learning skills needed to be successful later in life."
How to enroll
Parents will need to visit one of the above campuses from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday in possession of the following:
• Parent income (check, award letter, child support, SSDI)
• Proof of address (utility bill such as light, gas, water, or lease)
• Child’s original birth certificate
• Child’s Social Security card
• Child’s immunization record
• Parent identification
Who can enroll
Free, full-day pre-K is available to 3 and 4 year olds who meet any one of the following:
• Unable to speak and understand English
• Economically disadvantaged (eligible to participate in the National School Lunch Program)
• Child of a member of the U.S. Armed Forces
• Has ever been in state foster care
• Homeless (no documents needed to enroll)
To enroll or get more information, visit www.HoustonISD.org/preK.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.