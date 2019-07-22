News

HISD expands free pre-K program to several schools

HOUSTON - Good news for Houston parents. The Houston Independent School District is expanding its free, full-day pre-kindergarten programs at several campuses.

Twelve schools will expand classrooms, for a total of 38 rooms. Those schools are:

  • Neff Early Learning Center
  • Isaacs Elementary School
  • R. Martinez Elementary School
  • Rucker Elementary School
  • Love Elementary School
  • Browning Elementary School
  • Shadowbriar Elementary School
  • Askew Elementary School
  • Mitchell Elementary School
  • Garden Villas Elementary School
  • DeAnda Elementary School
  • Wesley Elementary School

Two other schools will implement pre-K for the first time. Those schools are:

  • Hillard Elementary School
  • Oates Elementary School

"The earliest years are the most promising for brain and skill development," Director of HISD's Early Childhood Mechiel Rozas said. "Pre-K provides a great foundation and gives children a chance to develop and grow while also learning skills needed to be successful later in life."

How to enroll

Parents will need to visit one of the above campuses from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday in possession of the following:

•    Parent income (check, award letter, child support, SSDI)  
•    Proof of address (utility bill such as light, gas, water, or lease)  
•    Child’s original birth certificate  
•    Child’s Social Security card  
•    Child’s immunization record  
•    Parent identification  

Who can enroll

Free, full-day pre-K is available to 3 and 4 year olds who meet any one of the following:

•    Unable to speak and understand English 
•    Economically disadvantaged (eligible to participate in the National School Lunch Program) 
•    Child of a member of the U.S. Armed Forces 
•    Has ever been in state foster care 
•    Homeless (no documents needed to enroll) 

To enroll or get more information, visit www.HoustonISD.org/preK.

