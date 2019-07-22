HISD expands free pre-K program to several schools

HOUSTON - Good news for Houston parents. The Houston Independent School District is expanding its free, full-day pre-kindergarten programs at several campuses.

Twelve schools will expand classrooms, for a total of 38 rooms. Those schools are:

Neff Early Learning Center

Isaacs Elementary School

R. Martinez Elementary School

Rucker Elementary School

Love Elementary School

Browning Elementary School

Shadowbriar Elementary School

Askew Elementary School

Mitchell Elementary School

Garden Villas Elementary School

DeAnda Elementary School

Wesley Elementary School

Two other schools will implement pre-K for the first time. Those schools are:

Hillard Elementary School

Oates Elementary School

"The earliest years are the most promising for brain and skill development," Director of HISD's Early Childhood Mechiel Rozas said. "Pre-K provides a great foundation and gives children a chance to develop and grow while also learning skills needed to be successful later in life."

How to enroll

Parents will need to visit one of the above campuses from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday in possession of the following:

• Parent income (check, award letter, child support, SSDI)

• Proof of address (utility bill such as light, gas, water, or lease)

• Child’s original birth certificate

• Child’s Social Security card

• Child’s immunization record

• Parent identification

Who can enroll

Free, full-day pre-K is available to 3 and 4 year olds who meet any one of the following:

• Unable to speak and understand English

• Economically disadvantaged (eligible to participate in the National School Lunch Program)

• Child of a member of the U.S. Armed Forces

• Has ever been in state foster care

• Homeless (no documents needed to enroll)

To enroll or get more information, visit www.HoustonISD.org/preK.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.