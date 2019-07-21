Tow truck driver accused of shooting carpool driver in face arrested

Gil Charles Garza is seen in this undated mug shot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on July 21, 2019.

HOUSTON - A tow truck driver has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a carpool driver critically injured.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that 25-year-old Gil Garza is charged with aggravated assault in connection with Friday’s shooting in the parking lot of a Walgreens at the corner of FM 529 at Queenston Boulevard.

On Fri, 7/19, @HCSOTexas began investigating a shooting outside a Walgreens at Queenston/529. The suspect was said to be in a tow-truck. This morning, our team arrested Gil Charles Garza, 25. Garza is charged w Aggravated Assault. Victim remains critical, but stable. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/zaRhJTLfyS — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 21, 2019

Investigators said the driver of a black tow truck parked next to the victim’s gold car, then approached the victim's car and shot through the driver’s side window.

Deputies said the victim, a man in his 20s, was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment. He was listed in critical but stable condition, Gonzalez said.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine a motive, but it’s not clear if the men knew each other.

