Tow truck driver accused of shooting carpool driver in face arrested

HOUSTON - A tow truck driver has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a carpool driver critically injured.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that 25-year-old Gil Garza is charged with aggravated assault in connection with Friday’s shooting in the parking lot of a Walgreens at the corner of FM 529 at Queenston Boulevard.
Investigators said the driver of a black tow truck parked next to the victim’s gold car, then approached the victim's car and shot through the driver’s side window.
Deputies said the victim, a man in his 20s, was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment. He was listed in critical but stable condition, Gonzalez said.
Investigators said they are still trying to determine a motive, but it’s not clear if the men knew each other.
