Carpool driver in critical condition after being shot in face by tow truck driver

HOUSTON - A man in his 20s is in critical condition after someone shot him in the face Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the victim carpooled with three co-workers and was dropping them off to their parked car at the Walgreens near FM 529 and Queenston Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office said that’s when a man, in what appeared to be a black tow truck pulled up, parked, and walked up to the victim’s gold Honda.

Deputy Thomas Gilliland said the suspect exchanged words with the victim. According to witnesses, there was no yelling.

Gilliland said the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the victim through the driver side window. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooter then drove off. The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight and was last described as in critical but stable condition.

Deputies said the Walgreens does not have cameras on the outside of the building, but there were witnesses.

Authorities said they don’t know if the two knew each other or what the motive was.

They are asking for any information in regards to the suspect and locating him.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.