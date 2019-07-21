Man beating up his wife shot by teen stepson in Crosby, deputies say

Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside a home in Crosby, Texas, after a shooting July 21, 2019.

CROSBY, Texas - A man who was assaulting his wife Sunday was shot by his teen stepson at a home in Crosby, deputies said.

The shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Tee Time Court.

Harris County deputies said it appears the 17-year-old shot his stepfather, who was beating up the teen’s mother.

The stepfather was flown to a hospital for treatment.

It was not clear if the teen would face any charges in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.