Gone in a flash: First Pasadena State Bank tower imploded

PASADENA, Texas - After standing tall for nearly 60 years, the historic First Pasadena State Bank tower was brought down Sunday in spectacular fashion.

Just after 7 a.m., crews set off a series of controlled explosions to bring the 15-story building to the ground. The implosion sent a cloud of dust streaming across the city.

Video from SKY 2 showed a crowd of spectators gathered around the site to watch the grand old building come tumbling down.

Since the ground-breaking on New Year’s Eve in 1961, the building served as not only a bank but also a hub for the community.

Here are some things you need to know about the implosion:

Road closures

Police will be blocking off the streets around the implosion site from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., including all of Westfall, Herbert Avenue, Burr, Ann, Jeff Ginn Memorial, Ellsworth Drive and Lee Avenue into Pasadena Boulevard.

Parts of Harris Avenue and Southmore Avenue between Witter Street and Davis Street will also be closed.

In addition to these roads, the mall parking lot will be closed.

Shelter in place

Anyone who lives or works in the area is advised to shelter in place at the time of the implosion. City leaders said people should stay indoors until the all-clear is sounded. Doors, windows and entryways should be kept closed and air conditioners should be turned off.

Pasadena police will be monitoring the area and provide an all-clear notification with their lights and sirens.

Although a lot of prep-work has been done to ensure that hazardous materials were removed ahead of time, the dust cloud from the implosion could cause problems, especially to anyone with breathing or respiratory problems.

History of the building

The building has been a landmark in Pasadena for over half a century. Although the local community lost control of the bank itself, the skyscraper has been at the center of community memories since it was opened in 1963.

From Santa’s sleigh at Christmas, to making a wish in the lobby pond, the First Pasadena State Bank building has made a lasting impression on the community.

