LIST: Mass shootings in Texas in 2023

ALLEN, TEXAS - MAY 07: Martha Galandia lights a candle in a memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6th. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The deadliest Texas mass shooting of the year unfolded at an outlet mall in Texas on Saturday afternoon. A gunman opened fire on shoppers, killing eight people and injuring at least seven others in Allen, a suburb 25 miles north of Dallas. The massacre ended when a police officer, already at the scene, killed the gunman.

The horror in Allen occurred a week after five people were shot and killed at a home in Cleveland, Texas.

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit, defines a mass shooting as as one in which at least four people were killed or injured, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.

As of this writing, the Gun Violence Archive has recorded 17 such shootings in Texas this year. Find them listed below.

Note that the Gun Violence Archive says on its website that it “is not, by design an advocacy group. The mission of GVA is to document incidents of gun violence and gun crime nationally to provide independent, verified data to those who need to use it in their research, advocacy or writing.”

May 6: Allen, Texas

A gunman opened fire at a crowded mall, killing eight people and injuring seven others before a police officer killed him, the authorities said.

April 30: Bryan, Texas

Four men were shot inside a bar near downtown Bryan.

April 28: Cleveland, Texas

A man fatally shot five people after he was asked by a neighbor to stop firing a gun in his yard, the authorities said. The man was apprehended after a manhunt lasting several days.

April 23: Jasper, Texas

Eleven teenagers were wounded in a shooting at an after-prom party.

April 8: Houston

Four people were injured when gunfire erupted at a celebration of life event in Houston.

March 18: Dallas

Four people were wounded in a shooting while holding a vigil at the same location where two others were shot the previous day.

March 13: Lubbock, Texas

A gunman killed one person and wounded three others during a shooting spree in Lubbock.

March 12: Dallas

A man and a woman fatally shot four people during an attempted robbery at a Dallas apartment where an infant was found unharmed, the authorities said. The woman was the ex-girlfriend of one of the victims and they were involved in a custody dispute over their son, according to court documents.

Feb. 15: El Paso, Texas

A confrontation between two groups in the food court at an El Paso mall left one person dead and three others wounded.

Feb. 6: Corpus Christi, Texas

A confrontation between two groups outside a Corpus Christi residence left one person dead and four others injured.

Feb. 4: Huntsville, Texas

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a house party near Sam Houston State University.

Feb. 1: Texas City, Texas

Three women and one man were shot at an apartment complex.

Jan 30: Dallas

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in a southeast Dallas neighborhood.

Jan 28: Austin, Texas

A gunman opened fire at a hookah lounge, killing two people and seriously wounding three others before fleeing the scene, the authorities said. The suspect was apprehended in March. Police said he “had prior history with one of the victims.”

Jan 17: Houston

A gunman inside a pickup truck opened fire outside a convenience store, injuring four people before fleeing the scene.

Jan. 15: Harris County, Texas

Two gunmen opened fire outside a club, killing one person and wounding four others before fleeing the scene, the authorities said.

Jan. 6: Dallas

Three people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Why are there so many mass shootings?