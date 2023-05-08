‘Grieving together’: Vigil at Allen church honors victims of outlet mall shooting

ALLEN, TEXAS - MAY 07: People attend a vigil at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The vigil is for the victims of the mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6th. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ALLEN, Texas – People gathered Sunday at an Allen church for a prayer vigil to remember and pray for the victims and families affected by the shooting at an outlet mall.

The crowd gathered at Cottonwood Creek Church at 5 p.m. for the vigil. Many elected officials were in attendance, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton, among others.

“We are in shock and are all grieving together,” said Allen Mayor Ken Fulk. “We will not let the actions of one individual impact our resolve, we will band together as a community and will emerge even stronger.”

Those in attendance sang worship songs and prayed for those affected by the act of violence.

“Our community has just been hit and it hurts, it hurts,” said Mayor-Elect for the City of Allen Baine Brooks.

Brooks reiterated the need for prayer for the community and said his thoughts were immediately with the victims once he heard what had happened.

“I thought about the clerks and the workers out at the mall and just how they felt, deep in their hearts, they didn’t know what to do. I don’t think we’ve ever been prepared for this,” Brooks said.

Brooks thanked the people who have pitched in to help the city.

“We’re a very small town that takes care of each other and I appreciate all the people that have come in and tried to help us out, but we’re going to need prayer, we’re going to need prayer,” he said.

Senior Pastor of Cottonwood Creek John Mark Caton shared a message with those in attendance.

“Let’s be a people that comforts those who mourn, that prays for those who grieve,” he said.

